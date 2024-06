The US' Security Pact With Ukraine Is A Consolation For Not Approving Its NATO Membership Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack, Zelensky celebrated his country’s new security pact with the US on Thursday as “bring[ing] our relations to the level of a true alliance”, but the reality is that it’s just a consolation for the US not approving Ukraine’s NATO membership, which would give it much more meaningful mutual defense commitments.