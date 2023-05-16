Gold Future - Elliott Wave GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! TradingX30 Gold should reach around the 50% retracement (around 1842) of wave ((3)) and continue for the wave 5 of 5 ? Trade Strategy : The Stochastic Weekly momentum bearish reversal are made but be aware of the Stochastic daily, the momentum bullish reversal it's near to the OS (Oversold), so it should be sideway to down for a couple of days before the momentum trends rally again for few days ( or 2-3 weeks ?) and go down to the 50 % retracement.