Soybean Oil LONG SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZL1! zweiprozent Cot commercials index increased and seasonality is pointing to higher prices Entry as usual above prior days high and exit with trailing stop below prior days lows If this will turn out to be a supertrend like on crude oil i will hold the position till price closes below 18 moving average.