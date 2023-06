Escobar: What Happens In Russia After 'The Longest Day'? Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Cradle, Following Wagner’s ‘rebellion’ – which was nothing more than a blatant coup attempt, and a PR stunt demonstrated by Prighozin’s top-notch theatrics – NATO and the Collective West’s excitement over the possibility of Russia descending into chaos and civil war were quickly turned into utter disappointment.