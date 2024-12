ES down - broke trendline, 50day, rsi E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! Lingamfelter ES: Daily: -broke below uptrend rsi channel -broke below uptrend price action -inc volume Weekly: (not shown here) -rsi trending downward within a larger uptrend channel -looks like a topping candle unless Th/Fri are stellar bounce back days If today started a true correction and there is no fake out, one-day-wonder break below these trendlines, it should last a few weeks.