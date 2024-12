Russia Dodged A Bullet By Wisely Choosing Not To Ally With The Now-Defeated Resistance Axis Authored by Andrew Korybko via substack, Putin made the right choice, which was always driven by his rational calculation of what was in Russia’s objective interests as a state, not due to “Zionist influence” like some in the Alt-Media Community now ridiculously claim to defame him after being mad that he didn’t lift a finger to save the Resistance.