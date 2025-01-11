TradingView
TradingView

5 подписчиков

NQ short-term short bias from the key zones E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! bagholder71 In my opinion we are going to see the bearish short term continuation to rebalance, into the black area of interest (lower quadrant of the bullish order block along with the previously formed RTH Gap, which I do not expect to see retraced considerably if we want to see the further bullish movement) around the inauguration of trump and retrace slightly by the end of the month.

