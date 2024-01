FOMC IDEA E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:ES1! Pepe_S_Printer FACCC, huge selloff into the close! Bulls are liquidating positions ahead of FOMC tomorrow, giving us one of the biggest opportunities of the week! Markets are bullish overall, and this counter-trend correction is exactly what experienced traders love to see! There are 3 ways to trade this collapse, but all we need is ONE of these trades to make a killing on Wednesday!.