Top Russian Diplomat Claims US Still Holding 60 Russians 'Hostage' Coming fresh off the December 8th one for one prisoner swap of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout, the Kremlin on Tuesday accused the United States of holding over 60 Russian citizens as "hostages" - in what could be a bid to keep the exchanges going, after the return of Bout was widely seen as hugely beneficial to the Russian side, if not also a full-blown propaganda success.