Wife Of Judge In Trump 'Hush Money' Trial Worked For AG Letitia James Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Lara Merchan, the wife of the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” case in Manhattan, once worked for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the massive $350 million civil fraud case against the former president, with the revelation reviving claims of bias and calls for the judge’s recusal.