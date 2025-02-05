Politics
Democrats Make Elon Musk Their Target to Fight Trump

“During President Donald Trump’s first two weeks in office, Democrats appeared shell-shocked by the speed and ferocity of his efforts to reshape the federal bureaucracy — decrying his moves with familiar critiques from their losing campaign as they railed against his “authoritarian” actions and how he was bulldozing through the guardrails of democracy,” the Washington Post reports.

