Getty Image We now live in a world where the Filet-O-Fish is the target of a Pusha T diss track The rapper put the sandwich on blast as part of a new campaign with Arby’s Read more weird news here One of my favorite pieces of hip-hop trivia involves Pusha T, the man who initially made a name for himself as one half of Clipse before releasing a string of classic solo albums that almost exclusively revolve around his exploits as a veteran cocaine dealer.