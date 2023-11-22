A New Era In US-Sino Relations? By Teeuwe Mevissen, Senior Macro Strategist at Rabobank (pdf version available for pro subs in the usual place) Summary US president Biden and president of China Xi Jinping met each other this week, for the first time since November 2022 The US-Sino relationship has deteriorated since the Trump administration Areas of tensions between both nations include security, trade investments and territorial issues amongst others While the meeting did deliver some concrete results it is unlikely that we will see a significant improvement of US-Sino relations for the foreseeable future.