ALAIN ROLLAND: What a terrible advert for rugby the Lions’ South Africa Tour was… on and off field

ALAIN ROLLAND: What a terrible advert for rugby the Lions’ tour of South Africa was… on and off field it was hard to watch at times and our game deserves MORE The Lions fell short against South Africa as the hosts won the series’ final game It wasn’t a Tour that went smoothly, with plenty of controversies along the way Rassie Erasmus’ criticism of referees and social media dramas were bizarre It was hardly free-flowing and world class players’ abilities went unused By Alain Rolland For The Mail On Sunday Published: 17:51 EDT, 7 August 2021 | Updated: 18:35 EDT, 7 August 2021 This whole series — both on and off the field — has been a poor advertisement for the game of rugby.