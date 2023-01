Man Discovers Brand New EV Hummer Will Take Five Days To Fully Charge Why bother with the pesky task of sitting at a gas pump for 5 whole minutes and filling up your car with gas when you can "save the world" by driving an electric vehicle, only to find out it takes up to five days to fully charge? That was the question one electric Hummer owner was asking himself this week, when he discovered his brand new vehicle would take five whole days to charge using a basic, at-home, charging setup.