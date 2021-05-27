Scott Says GOP Could Win Senate Seats in Puerto Rico

“Sen. Rick Scott believes Puerto Rico will achieve statehood — and the Florida Republican rejects arguments by some in his party that the Caribbean island territory would elect Democrats to Congress in perpetuity,” the Washington Examiner reports.
