WTI Rally Stalls On Crude Build, White House Hints At SPR Release Oil prices fell for the second day in a row (albeit very modestly today) as the 'WW3-on / WW3-off' headline-swings (supply) are wearing on traders, and less-and-less dovish expectations for The Fed weigh on demand expectations "Oil traders are hunkering down as bears are increasingly afraid to bet on lower prices," Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, told MarketWatch.