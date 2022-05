Former Tesla Engineer Aims To Build Next Generation Electric Battery Material Plant In The US By 2024 Authored by Bryan Jung via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Sila Nanotechnologies, a battery startup founded in 2011 by a former Tesla engineer, announced on May 3 plans for a new plant based in the United States that will mass-produce material for low-cost next-generation batteries with a longer range and is not dependent on manufacturing in China.