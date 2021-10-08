Biden Mulls New Regulations On Crypto Via Executive Order; May Hire 'Crypto Czar' As the Biden Admin and SEC push to regulate stablecoins (amid intensifying speculation that tether, one of the most popular stablecoins, is a giant Ponzi scheme) and other aspects of the crypto market, while the DoJ launches new initiatives to combat any crypto-related crime, the White House is reportedly weighing whether to use an executive order to set up a new federal regulatory framework for the fast-growing market.