Cautious Optimism: What’s Next for the S&P 500 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI_DL:ES1! fxtraderanthony US500 My Outlook for the Next Week: Given the relentless bullishness on the chart and the current backdrop, here’s how I see the next week playing out: Short-Term: The S&P 500 may continue to consolidate or experience mild pullbacks as investors digest recent gains and await fresh catalysts.