Commodity Traders Gross Record $115 Billion In 2022 Profit Margin Yesterday we reported that for the first time ever, US drillers spent more on share buybacks and dividends - some $128 billion - than on capital projects (understandably so, courtesy of a clueless administration which has sought to demonize and alienate the very corporations it needs to push key energy prices lower, while vowing to end energy demand as we know it: almost as if Hunter Biden is in charge of US energy policy).