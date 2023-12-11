Zero Hedge
Zero Hedge

6 подписчиков

Missouri Hits Media Matters With Notice Of Investigation, Demands Preservation Of Evidence

Missouri Hits Media Matters With Notice Of Investigation, Demands Preservation Of Evidence On Monday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has notified Media Matters of a pending investigation based on claims brought by X and Elon Musk against the Democratic-operative-founded 'watchdog' organization accusing them of using fraud to solicit donations from Missourians against its efforts to target X.

