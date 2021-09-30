Manchin Says He Could Back Reconciliation This Year

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he could support passing a Democratic-only spending bill by the end of the year, even as he blasted a multi-trillion-dollar top-line spending bill envisioned by progressives as “fiscal insanity,” The Hill reports.
