Iran Sues Leading Newspaper Over Leaked Top Secret 'Morality Guard' Document The Iranian public prosecutor's office has slapped a prominent newspaper with charges over the publication of a top-secret government document outlining the country's volunteer morality guards - guys who go around whacking women for not wearing hijabs and other violations of Sharia law, who are separate from (but similar to) the country's official morality police.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)