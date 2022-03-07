Epiq Unveils the Epiq Service Cloud to Empower Legal Service Delivery Excellence for Corporate Legal Departments and Law Firms The Epiq Service Cloud, with significant enhancements to the Epiq Access, Epiq Discovery, Epiq Processing, EpiqTMX and Epiq Legal Transformation solutions, along with a broader set of third-party solutions, will further advance the management of legal services NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a technology-enabled services leader to global corporate legal departments and law firms, announced today it has unveiled its Epiq Service Cloud, including enhanced proprietary Epiq Access, Epiq Discovery and Epiq Processing platforms, as well as broadened support for third-party applications.