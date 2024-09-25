Eye For Longs wiith Caution E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! martiedirect Tuesday's candle closed above prior day high, as well as reaching weekly high 4hr market structure is still bullish but after rally price failed to close above 4hr swing high 4hr Fixed Volume profile shows the POC is at the highs on the 4hr price attempted to move away from POC in a bullish fashion but could be a weak move due to the failed closure I want to see what develops over night to get a clearer picture but i do see a potential area for longs at 20,097.