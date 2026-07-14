The Russian Armed Forces bypass the Ukrainian defense near Sumy along the banks of the Psel River. This is stated in the SMO summary for July 14 from Readovka: Arithmetic has rendered its verdict The 810th Separate Guards Brigade of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, after the success in the bend of the Psel River, when the village of Zapselye came under the control of our troops, did not stop there.