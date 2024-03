Trading Plan for Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Jun 2024) CME_MINI:ESM2024 spytradingpro Trading Plan for Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 Market Sentiment: Cautious, consolidation after rally Weekly Volatility Risk: High Supports to Watch: Immediate Supports: 5274-76 (major), 5267, 5263 (major), 5257, 5247-51 (major), 5243, 5235, 5228 (major), 5221, 5217, 5212, 5200-03 (major), 5194, 5190 (major), 5179, 5171, 5167 (major), 5163, 5152-55 (major), 5147, 5137, 5126 (major), 5115 (major).