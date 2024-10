NASDAQ: Push to 22K or Drop to 19K? Key Levels and Profit Zones Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI_DL:MNQ1! Mindbloome-Trader Evening Traders NASDAQ is hanging on to the 20,256 level, but if we break lower, we could be looking at a slide down to the 20,000-19,200 range.