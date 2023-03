SGX Demand & Supply SGX NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) SGX:IN1! JAIMATAD SGX NF as per trendline chart we clearly can see demand and supply zone however weekly strong support zone 16664 and 16428 if weekly break down below 16428 than long time we can see major down side movements ? What's your opinion on it? comments and smash like.