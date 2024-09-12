"Unwelcome News" For Consumers: Ag Juggernaut Brazil's Beef Supplies To Slide Amid Cattle Crunch In US The combination of extremely tight beef supplies in the US, with the national cattle herd size sliding to the lowest levels since 1951 and new estimates of declining beef production in agricultural juggernaut Brazil, points to elevated burger prices for the foreseeable future, yet more bad news for cash-strapped consumers struggling with rampant food inflation.