Sugar Potential Long Sugar No. 11 Futures ICEUS_DLY:SB1! Alhalawi as we realize we have divergence on fund managers in red commercials are at their highest and price went up heavily before when they were at this level retailers in green super bearish we see and impulsive move on daily chart and a gap created waiting for this gap to be filled and entry on lower timeframe backed up by bullish seasonality Trade Safe .