These Are America's Best Places To Work In 2023 What better way to know more about a company’s work culture than to hear from those who’ve already been on the inside? As Visual Capitalist's Selin Oğuz shows in the above graphic, we dissect how America’s top employers have changed over the last five years based on employee reviews on Glassdoor, a website that allows current and former employees to anonymously review their employers on things like company culture, pay, benefits, diversity, and more.