Over $13 Million In 'Bored Ape' NFTs Stolen By Hackers Millions in 'Bored Ape' NFTs were stolen after hackers breached the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, then advertised a fake distribution of NFTs known as an 'airdrop' - which tricked users into clicking a malicious link that gave control over their wallets to the hackers, according to CoinDesk.