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The Eurasia Daily news agency

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The President of Hungary said that his successor will take office illegally

The President of Hungary said that his successor will take office illegally

Hungarian President Tamas Shujok, who signed the amendment to According to the Constitution, which provides for his removal from office, he said that the next president would not be legitimate, since he would take the place of the one who was removed by violating constitutional values, and the entire institution of the presidency in Hungary would lose its main function.

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