Australia's 'Effective' Unemployment Rate Surges As Frustrated Jobseekers Abandon Labor Market With most of the country on lockdown, Australia's labor market is reeling from its government's attempts to achieve "ZeroCOVID": with no end in sight (investment banks generally expect the lockdowns to lift next month, but views vary), it appears thousands of Aussies are giving up on looking for work, a phenomenon that has also been seen in the US.