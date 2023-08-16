Watch: San Francisco Retailers Are Abandoning The City In Droves Remember when San Francisco officials and the media denied that retailers were leaving metro areas? Then they claimed that the businesses leaving were not leaving because of rising crime? Remember when the government tried to institute a law which would allow them to continue taxing people and businesses up to ten years after they moved out of the state? Remember when CNN reporters did a story on the crime epidemic in San Francisco and they got robbed in the process? It's hard to hide the economic consequences of bad policies and ignorant ideology - Eventually, the effects become undeniable.