Watching for Possible shorts E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! martiedirect daily sibi has been creating resistance for the last 11 days, the dealing range is in bullish and price is in a premium, the volume has been weakening on the rally up, however supply has not stepped in the market to bring prices lower, so we can be in a manipulation/consolidation of the market 4hr and lower is making bearish structure so I'm anticipating price continuing lower to 15725.