House Dems Say Gun Company Ads Emphasize Masculinity, Make Veiled References To 'White Supremacist' Groups A new report from the House Oversight Committee says that leading gunmakers use "aggressive marketing tactics" which emphasize masculinity, and make 'veiled references' to white supremacist groups "like the Boogaloo Bois" (which isn't a 'far-right' group at all) in order to sell guns.