SPY Bearish count E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! GioThaKingo Reasons for this pattern : Target : Green Zone Probability of pattern : Medium Probability Pattern : WXY (Double Zigzag ) Other note : We have "Higher Time frame Bearish Divergence" Pattern reasons : - Rsi has a A -> C wave personality - Volume is indicating we have low volume in the potential "C wave" - We can count an A wave and a potential C wave diagonal (Contracting) -Still in common extension target area For this pattern to be aggressively invalidated : Has to break out of the "Contracting Trendlines" What I don't like (Personal Feedback" - - I dont like how we are beginning to break out of the "Box shape" from our Previous AH "Parallel channel" - If we break the contracting trendlines and begin to show impulsive personality I believe first target would be at (4460 -4500) Alternate bullish pattern - Bullish (1-2 , 1-2 or 1-2 and the 3rd wave).