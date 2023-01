$BTC daily volume is good - Weekly great last week BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC $BTC volume still coming in DAILY Not great BUT GOOD ENOUGH Last week #BTC volume was GOOD These are very viable bottoming signs Weekly RSI over 50 = GREAT #Bitcoin atm looks BETTER than it did in 2019, Letter A #crypto.