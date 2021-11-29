Hedge Funds Suffered The Worst Week In Six Months. And That Was Before Friday While last week's Black (or rather red) Friday's illiquid market meltdown was one for the post-Thanksgiving ages, and the collapse for oil bulls was one of the worst daily drops in history, we expect much of the selloff to reverse in the coming hours as the narrative that (C)omicron is the second coming of the bubonic plague, is quickly played down even by the biggest propaganda agents after even the doctors that discovered the Moronic Omicron strain said it was "extremely mild" and is likely destabilized by the dozens of spike protein mutations.