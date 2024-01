Stocks Gain As Senate StopGap Trumps Hindenbergs, HawkSpeak, & Hard-Data 'Bad News' While 'soft' data has been in free-fall recently, 'hard' data has been uncomfortably (for the hard-landing/recession/seven-rate-cut crowd) outperforming recently (retail sales, housing starts/permits, jobless claims all beat recently as Philly Fed survey disappointed).