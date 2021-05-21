Jimmy Butler’s Agent Calls NBA Insider Shams Charania A ‘Dirtbag Piece Of Sh–‘ Over Report That Butler Has Had Issues With Heat Coaches

Getty Image es) NBA Insider Shams Charania claims Jimmy Butler has had very “testy” moments with Heat coaching staff and players this season Jimmy Butler’s agent Bernard Lee called out Sharania in a fiery Twitter post over the report More sports news here Jimmy Butler’s agent Bernard Lee wants to dispel any rumors that his client has issues with any one on the Miami Heat On Friday, NBA insider Shams Charania claims he has heard that Butler has some “very testy moments behind the scenes’ with Heat coaches and players this season.