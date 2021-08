spy 8\23 update E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Eloquent we have the red and green scenarios present both are equally possible a break above the purple level will claim an impulse, which will open the door to further upside (to about 4520) a rejection of the purple level (4455) opens the door to a deeper retracement to around 4326 allow the market show you what it wants, and just trade in that direction have a great week .