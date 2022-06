'Bad News Is Good News' - Stocks Soar As Macro-Meltdown Accelerates Plunging productivity - meh, buy it! Ugly ADP print - meh, buy it! Disappointing Factory Orders - meh, buy it! Hawkish FedSpeak - meh, buy it! The market shrugged off hawkish comments from Lael Brainard (Fed Vice Chair), who dismissed the 'September pause' idea and Loretta Mester (Cleveland Fed), who suggested rates should get above neutral and warned that recession risk had risen.