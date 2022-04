Election Watchdog Finds 137,500 Ballots Unlawfully Trafficked In Wisconsin Authored by Steven Kovac via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), At least 137,500 absentee ballots were cast through unlawful vote trafficking throughout several of Wisconsin’s largest cities in the 2020 election, according to research presented last week to the state Assembly’s Committee on Campaigns and Elections by the public interest organization True the Vote (TTV).