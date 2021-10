we must wait ,buy dow on green arrow E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 dow in next hours can go down (can go up too then back to downer big trend ) but powerful place for buy for buy and hold 7-8 day to new high note=daily chart main trend will +++ up in next 60 day to near 37000.