5 Stocks Account For 60% Of The S&P's YTD Return: Charting The S&P 5 vs The S&P 495 Nvidia (NVDA) accounts for 34% of the 14% SPX year-to-date gain, and five stocks have accounted for 60% of the S&P 500 total YTD return; MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, AMZN, and META have collectively surged by 45% and now comprise 25% of the S&P 500 equity cap.