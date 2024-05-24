House Republicans Take Aim At Biden Energy Policies, Vow To Install "Different Vision" In 2025 Authored by John Haughey via The Epoch Times, The Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee staged its 15th review in the last 15 months of the Biden administration’s energy policies during a two-hour May 23 hearing that Democrats say was orchestrated more as a forum for election-year rhetoric than for a sober assessment of energy policy and Department of Energy (DOE) spending proposals.